Racers hit the Loring Runway looking for records

LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) - Loring Runway hosting its annual land speed races in “The County.” As Rene Cloukey tells us, 250 miles per hour is not out of the question...

Ron Keselowski:”Pretty much running what it is supposed to run right now. Now we are going to put some nitrous to it and pick it up.”

Ron Keselowski has broken the 250 miles an hour barrier and is looking for more speed as he continues to tinker with the car

(Keselowski):” Nitrous for the first time here. I haven’t used it yet, but we are putting a bottle in right now and we are going to give it shot.”

Steve Toothaker of Glenburn who has been coming to the track for eight years and started out with a bare bones Suzuki GS 750 and each year hs goes faster.

(Steve Toothaker):” I finallly broke the 150 mile an hour barrier with this 40 year old motorcycle. I am pretty happy.”

This is the only land speed event on the East Coast this year and the racers are very happy to able to speed down the runway.

(Joe Daly):” Things have gone really well. Really good tail wind yesterday. Today there is zero wind and conditions are excellent. We got a really nice turnout. The unfortunate part is we can’t have spectators so they are going to miss the fun.”

