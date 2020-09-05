Portland Black Lives Matter protest postponed

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Black Lives Matter protesters were planning an event for Saturday evening in Portland. But organizers announced Saturday morning, that the rally had been postponed.

In a Saturday morning Facebook post organizers wrote “We want to be clear, we are not postponing because those who threatened us have “won.” But we also have to reckon with the reality of living black in Maine, and how when push came to shove, White Maine and city officials were quick to cast judgement. And in our skin, judgement can be a death sentence.”

After much deliberation and debate, BLM Maine made the decision to postpone our event today. We do so with nuance and we... Posted by Black Lives Matter Maine on Saturday, September 5, 2020

During a briefing on Friday Portland police and city officials called for calm during the event that was scheduled to begin around 5 p.m. on Saturday. Police Chief Frank Clark said there had been troubling social media activity related to the protest.

