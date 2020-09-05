Police investigating drive-by shooting in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville police say they responded to reports of a drive-by on Oak Street Friday night.

They say no one was injured after someone shot at a parked car.

Police say when they were able to track down a suspect in a car from witness descriptions.

This led to a brief chase from Main Street to Brooklyn Street.

Police say they took the female driver in custody on charges stemming from the chase.

They also took the male passenger into custody on charges connected to the shooting.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.