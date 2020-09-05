Number of barriers outside downtown Bangor restaurants vandalized overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Owners of a number of restaurants in downtown Bangor say they are saddened to learn that someone has caused destruction of property.

We’re told the vandalism happened around a number of establishments Saturday night.

TV5 spoke with Susan Stephenson who owns Pepino’s Mexican Restaurant on Park Street.

Saddened to see this destruction and disrespect of both property and people on Park St (and around town) today. We love... Posted by Pepino's Mexican Restaurants on Saturday, September 5, 2020

She says a friend of hers drove by early Saturday morning to find the barriers outside her restaurant vandalized.

The barriers were painted in the colors of pride about two months ago.

A number of other barriers were vandalized around the city, too, including the ones outside 11 Central and Happy Endings.

It’s sad to see what some people stoop to in the middle of the night when nobody is around. @blackbearbrew, @pepinosmex,... Posted by 11 Central on Saturday, September 5, 2020

Stephenson says this is disheartening to see and believes Bangor can do better.

“It’s not a time to be divisive. It’s a time to come together, with all our different opinions and politics. We need to really support one another and love each other.”

Stephenson says they along with other businesses impacted have received an overwhelming amount of support.

Saturday until 7 p.m., Pepino’s is offering a promotion where if you use the code “PRIDE” you will receive a coupon for your next visit.

In a Facebook post, they say they will be making a donation to the Downtown Bangor Beautification committee.

We were heartbroken to see our barricades vandalized with hate in the night. We refuse to stand for anything less than... Posted by Happy Endings Martini, Tapas & Dessert Bar on Saturday, September 5, 2020

