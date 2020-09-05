Number of barriers outside downtown Bangor restaurants vandalized overnight
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Owners of a number of restaurants in downtown Bangor say they are saddened to learn that someone has caused destruction of property.
We’re told the vandalism happened around a number of establishments Saturday night.
TV5 spoke with Susan Stephenson who owns Pepino’s Mexican Restaurant on Park Street.
She says a friend of hers drove by early Saturday morning to find the barriers outside her restaurant vandalized.
The barriers were painted in the colors of pride about two months ago.
A number of other barriers were vandalized around the city, too, including the ones outside 11 Central and Happy Endings.
Stephenson says this is disheartening to see and believes Bangor can do better.
“It’s not a time to be divisive. It’s a time to come together, with all our different opinions and politics. We need to really support one another and love each other.”
Stephenson says they along with other businesses impacted have received an overwhelming amount of support.
Saturday until 7 p.m., Pepino’s is offering a promotion where if you use the code “PRIDE” you will receive a coupon for your next visit.
In a Facebook post, they say they will be making a donation to the Downtown Bangor Beautification committee.
