Man facing charges after police standoff in Presque Isle

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - A man is facing a number of charges after a nearly eight hour police standoff in Presque Isle Friday.

Police say Corey Alexander is charged domestic violence terrorizing, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, creating a police standoff and refusing to submit to arrest, among other counts.

Officials responded to an apartment on South Street a little after 1 p.m. to try to arrest Alexander for a bail violation and domestic violence terrorizing.

We’re told Alexander made several threats towards law enforcement that he would be leaving in a “body-bag” if police showed up to arrest him.

Authorities say Alexander showed a knife to officers through a glass window of his apartment.

Police evacuated people from surrounding homes and businesses while they negotiated with Alexander over the phone.

We’re told at around 9:30 p.m. they talked him into coming outside and surrendering peacefully.

Alexander was taken to the Aroostook County Jail.

