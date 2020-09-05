Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 35 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths

COVID-19 Stats for Saturday, September 5
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 35 new coronavirus cases in the state Saturday, and no new deaths.

The total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 134.

The 35 additional cases brings the overall total in Maine to 4,667.

The number of active cases overnight increased to 4 for a total of 492 cases.

4,197 cases are confirmed, which is up 33 from Friday.

470 cases are probable.

4,037 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 31 from Friday.

COVID-19 County Stats for Saturday, September 5
