Maine absentee ballot requests already number nearly 120,000

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Nearly 120,000 Mainers have already requested absentee ballots for the November election with Democrats making up a strong majority of early requests.

About 60 percent of absentee ballot requests so far came from Democrats, who also outnumbered Republicans in absentee voting in the July primary. And the requests will keep coming.

Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap projects upward of 463,000 Mainers will vote by absentee ballot because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot online or via telephone is Oct. 29, which is five days before the election.

