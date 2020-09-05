Lots of Sunshine & Pleasant Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another great day is expected weather-wise. High pressure will continue to build to our southwest throughout the afternoon. There is an upper-level trough off to our west and with just enough instability across the far north, a quick afternoon shower cannot be ruled out. Otherwise, all of Central and Southern Maine is looking at mainly sunny skies today. There will be a few fair-weather clouds that pop-up this afternoon. It will be a bit cooler with highs that will run in the upper 60s to mid 70s this afternoon. It will remain mostly clear tonight as well, with temperatures that will drop back to the mid 40s to low 50s statewide.

High pressure really begins to move in tomorrow and we’re looking at another nice day. Mainly sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s statewide. An area of low pressure will move through the Northern Great Lakes on Monday. This may increase our cloudiness a bit For Labor Day. However, any rain will likely stay well off to our west. Call it partly cloudy with highs in the 70s. As this system passes up to our north, skies will be variably cloudy for the day on Tuesday. A little milder as well with highs running in the 70s to near 80 degrees. A stalled frontal boundary may set up across the state for the day on Wednesday. Once again, a mixture of sun and clouds is likely, but north of that front it will be a much drier and cooler. South of that front will be warmer and muggy.

Today: Mostly sunny skies and cooler with low humidity. Highs will run in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds W/NW at 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mainly clear skies, lows will fall back to the mid 40s north, to lower 50s south. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny skies with a few afternoon clouds. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds southwest at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy skies with highs topping out in the 70s across the region.

Wednesday: A mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will run in the 70s for most areas, cooler across the far north.

