Advertisement

Lots of Sunshine & Pleasant Today

By Ryan Munn
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another great day is expected weather-wise. High pressure will continue to build to our southwest throughout the afternoon. There is an upper-level trough off to our west and with just enough instability across the far north, a quick afternoon shower cannot be ruled out. Otherwise, all of Central and Southern Maine is looking at mainly sunny skies today. There will be a few fair-weather clouds that pop-up this afternoon. It will be a bit cooler with highs that will run in the upper 60s to mid 70s this afternoon. It will remain mostly clear tonight as well, with temperatures that will drop back to the mid 40s to low 50s statewide.

High pressure really begins to move in tomorrow and we’re looking at another nice day. Mainly sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s statewide. An area of low pressure will move through the Northern Great Lakes on Monday. This may increase our cloudiness a bit For Labor Day. However, any rain will likely stay well off to our west. Call it partly cloudy with highs in the 70s. As this system passes up to our north, skies will be variably cloudy for the day on Tuesday. A little milder as well with highs running in the 70s to near 80 degrees. A stalled frontal boundary may set up across the state for the day on Wednesday. Once again, a mixture of sun and clouds is likely, but north of that front it will be a much drier and cooler. South of that front will be warmer and muggy.

Today: Mostly sunny skies and cooler with low humidity. Highs will run in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds W/NW at 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mainly clear skies, lows will fall back to the mid 40s north, to lower 50s south. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny skies with a few afternoon clouds. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds southwest at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy skies with highs topping out in the 70s across the region.

Wednesday: A mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will run in the 70s for most areas, cooler across the far north.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

A Pleasant Holiday Weekend

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Chris Ewing
High pressure currently stretching from the Midwest east into the Ohio River Valley will bring Maine and the rest of New England a pleasant holiday weekend. The high will bring the Pine Tree State a clear sky tonight and as the wind diminishes the temps will dip into the mid 40s to lower 50s by daybreak tomorrow. Under a mostly sunny sky the high temps Saturday will range from the upper 60s north to the low to mid 70s south.

Forecast

A Pleasant Holiday Weekend

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
A Pleasant Holiday Weekend

Forecast

Mostly Sunny & Warm With Lowering Humidity Today

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
A dry cold front will pass the state this afternoon. Out ahead of the front it is on the muggy side, but a much drier airmass will push in later today and tonight. Skies will be mainly sunny throughout the afternoon. It will be on the warm side with highs generally running in the 70s to low 80s. Skies will remain clear tonight as well. Lows will drop back to the mid 40s north to low 50s south.

Forecast

Stray Showers & Patchy Fog Tonight, Warm & Becoming Less Humid Friday

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
A southerly breeze out ahead of an approaching cold front will keep the conditions across Maine mild and rather muggy tonight, with low temps holding in the upper 50s to mid 60s all across the state. The rather humid air-mass will cause areas of fog to develop tonight, with the most dense fog likely occurring near the coast.

Latest News

Forecast

Stray Showers & Patchy Fog Tonight, Warm & Becoming Less Humid Friday

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT
|
Stray Showers & Patchy Fog Tonight, Warm & Becoming Less Humid Friday

Forecast

Warm & Humid This Afternoon, Few Showers Possible

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:23 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
We’ll see a chance for some scattered showers this afternoon and evening mainly over Downeast and areas closer to the coast as an upper level disturbance moves through. Otherwise expect a variably cloudy, warm and humid day with high temperatures in the mid-70s to low 80s and dewpoints in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Forecast

Variably Cloudy, Warm & Humid Today

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:39 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
A weak disturbance will slowly fizzle out as it moves along the Maine coastline today. With this in the vicinity, we’ll see a chance for some scattered showers throughout the day today mainly focused over Downeast and areas closer to the coast.

Forecast

Warm & Humid Today

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:41 PM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
Our Thursday will feature warmer and more humid conditions all across the Pine Tree State, with high temps climbing into the mid 70s to lower 80s. Skies will be variably cloudy with a chance for some scattered showers especially over Downeast and coastal locales with an upper level disturbance over the area.

Forecast

Patchy Fog & Scattered Showers Tonight, Warm & Muggy Thursday

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT
|
Patchy Fog & Scattered Showers Tonight, Warm & Muggy Thursday

Forecast

Variably Cloudy, Few Showers Possible This Afternoon & Evening

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
A southerly breeze will usher more humid air into the region this afternoon with dewpoints climbing to the mid-50s to low 60s. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today with the brightest conditions over northern and eastern parts of the state. A weak cold front approaching the region will give us a chance for a few scattered showers this afternoon and evening especially over areas south and west of Bangor.