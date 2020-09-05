Advertisement

Hancock County Residents Race For a Good Cause

The 1st Annual Poker Chip Ride Was A Chance to Help the Community and Win Special Prizes
A sign indicating the way to the 55-mile long course for the 1st Annual Poker Chip Ride.(WABI)
By Ryan Mains
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ellsworth, Maine (WABI) - Competitive citizens in Ellsworth got a chance to win a prize while giving back to the community.

It was for the 1st Annual Poker Chip Ride, a fundraising effort by Sheriff’s Charities where people could come and race across a 55-mile track starting at Sunset Trail, stopping at certain points to collect randomized poker chips that assigned points to various racers.

The Ride was organized to raise money for various causes, as COVID made many traditional fundraising efforts unsafe.

There were snacks, door prizes, and hidden rocks along the course that gifted even more prizes.

Organizers with the Sheriff’s Department say events like this are important for uniting the community around a good cause.

“It brings people together and gives them something to do,” said Corey Bagley, a Lieutenant of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department. “So they can be outside and be active, but they also can show their support for the community and organizations and such.”

The proceeds from the ride will go to Sheriff’s Charities yearly efforts in helping children, homeless people, and elderly in need.

