Firefighters from across Maine honor Portland firefighter who died of cancer

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) -Firefighters from across Maine gathered Friday morning to honor Portland firefighter and paramedic Chris Fabian.

Fabian died of pancreatic cancer last week. He was 57.

Friday’s funeral service has held at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.

Fabian received full honors. His death was considered a line of duty death because the illness was a result of his work.

“He was a very admired strong person. He had very high standards. He was a mentor to a lot of us, myself included. He was a fun guy. He was a lot of fun at work. Did a really good job. He was gritty, tough,” Portland fire Capt. Sean Donaghue said.

Organizers said the funeral was held outside at the stadium with physical distancing in place due to the coronavirus outbreak.

