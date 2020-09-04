Winslow Community Cupboard hands out 500 boxes of food

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) -The Winslow Community Cupboard spent most of today handing out 500 boxes of fruits and vegetables.

Each box contained 25 pounds of produce such as corn, carrots, squash and potatoes.

All of it came from farms across Maine.

No proof of income or residency was required.

The idea for the drive came after the USDA Farmers to Families food box program was extended through September.

”This was kind of a quick rush. We put the advertisement out there through Facebook, social media and the shares just went coming like crazy. We’re here, we’re giving out food and we’re going to keep going till we have nothing left,” said Winslow Community Cupboard Food Director Bruce Bottiglierie. “I just look forward to knowing everyone has fresh vegetables and a nice meal at home.”

The Winslow Community Cupboard hopes to hold a second food drive at the end of the month.

They also feed the community every two weeks in partnership with Good Shepherd Food Bank.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.