UPDATE: One new death linked to Millinocket area wedding

There are now three deaths related to an August 7th wedding and reception in the Millinocket area, according to the Maine CDC.

The first person who died was previously identified as a woman in her 80s, who did not attend the nuptials.

A second was announced Thursday. A man in his 70s from Somerset County.

Friday, the Maine CDC says a woman in her 80s from Somerset County is the latest death related to that ceremony.

We offer her friends, family, and community our deepest condolences during this time. — Nirav D. Shah (@nirav_mainecdc) September 4, 2020

They did not make it clear how the two latest deaths are tied to the wedding.

There are three new cases of coronavirus also associated with the event that took place last month.

147 COVID-19 cases are now connected to that August 7th ceremony.

The Maine CDC reports the cases include 56 wedding guests and their secondary and tertiary contacts.

There are now 19 cases among residents and employees of the Maplecrest Rehabilitation & Living Center in Madison, an increase of three cases.

That outbreak is linked to the same wedding.

Eight residents and 11 staff have tested positive for the virus.

72 cases at the York County Jail are also linked to the wedding.

That number is unchanged from Thursday.

