Schools in Penobscot County await announcement on status which could affect in-person learning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Students and teachers will hear Friday, whether schools in Penobscot County will change from in-person learning to a hybrid or even remote model.

Right now, all 16 counties in Maine are *green* - suggesting a low risk of coronavirus spread, and allowing for in-person instruction.

The color assignments are updated every two weeks, which would fall *next* Friday - but the Department Of Education is speeding up that process for Penobscot and York Counties due to outbreaks there.

A yellow designation suggests an elevated risk of COVID-19 spread, and means schools should consider hybrid learning.

Many schools in the state are already taking that approach.

Red means there’s a high risk, and advises against any in-person instruction.

