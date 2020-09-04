Advertisement

Rockport tutoring program launching learning pods

These pods will teach math and language arts to kids kindergarten through 8th grade
(Maureen Halliday)
By Ryan Munn
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - A tutoring program in Rockport has developed a safe and convenient way to teach students when they’re not learning in a classroom.

The Study Hall is launching two learning pods.

These pods will teach math and language arts to kids kindergarten through 8th grade.

Every month a new concept will be added while still developing the previous ones.

They’ll following the latest CDC guidelines on safety for students, too.

The study hall has taken on a major role in that by creating Learning Pods that will not only work for students that are completely remote but also the students that are doing the hybrid education. So, we tackle all of the different standards that they would be learning in school and kind of base it around what information are they missing. Help them build the foundation that they need.,” said Office Manager Katey Smith.

There are also Online Learning Coaches.

That’s where certified teachers and tutors will meet virtually with students everyday.

They make sure the students are doing their classwork and stay in constant contact with their parents.

