Red Cross opens Bangor donation center on Friday, ahead of holiday weekend

By Courtney Cortright
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - People will be out and about this holiday weekend, so where ever your journey takes you, you could add another spot to the list.

It’s a location that could save lives.

The Red Cross is encouraging you to give the gift of life.

We stopped by their donation center on Hammond Street in Bangor, Friday.

They are usually closed on Fridays.

However, they say they opened up their location “to give donors one more opportunity to share their good health with patients in need before the Labor Day holiday weekend.”

Their donation center is also open Saturday from 8 in the morning until 2.

“We need blood 24/7. You can’t make it. You can’t manufacture it. It has to come from a person. But, we need folks to come out and give blood because folks are waiting. Folks need that blood. Patients’ lives are on the line,” Caroline King with the American Red Cross said.

Donors will get a pair of Red Cross socks as a thank you.

For more information, including how to register to donate, click here.

