Pittsfield Community Theatre closed, now up for sale

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - After years of uncertainty, the Town Council voted to close the Pittsfield Community Theatre and put it up for sale, according to the morning sentinel.

The decision was influenced in large part by the coronavirus pandemic, according to Town Manager Kathryn Ruth.

Ruth told the newspaper the council delayed a decision twice before holding a vote July 7.

With the pandemic showing no signs of slowing down, Ruth said social-distancing standards and restrictions limiting groups to 50 people would hinder the theater’s ability to generate adequate revenue.

The development caps a long struggle between the town and theater committee about whether the historic venue would continue to operate and remain under town ownership.

The Pittsfield Community Theatre opened in 1915.

