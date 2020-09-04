Advertisement

One person suffers minor injuries after motorcycle crash in Hermon

Motorcycle crash in Hermon
Motorcycle crash in Hermon(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Police say one person was injured after a vehicle collided with a motorcycle in Hermon.

It happened around 2:30 Friday afternoon.

Police say a motorcyclist was driving down Emerson Mill Road before being hit by the vehicle.

We’re told the rider was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Police say over Labor Day weekend, drivers should remain alert.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

