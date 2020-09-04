One person suffers minor injuries after motorcycle crash in Hermon

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Police say one person was injured after a vehicle collided with a motorcycle in Hermon.

It happened around 2:30 Friday afternoon.

Police say a motorcyclist was driving down Emerson Mill Road before being hit by the vehicle.

We’re told the rider was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Police say over Labor Day weekend, drivers should remain alert.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.