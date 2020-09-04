Advertisement

Mostly Sunny & Warm With Lowering Humidity Today

By Ryan Munn
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A dry cold front will pass the state this afternoon. Out ahead of the front it is on the muggy side, but a much drier airmass will push in later today and tonight. Skies will be mainly sunny throughout the afternoon. It will be on the warm side with highs generally running in the 70s to low 80s. Skies will remain clear tonight as well. Lows will drop back to the mid 40s north to low 50s south.

An upper-level trough will stay well to our west tomorrow and another dry day is expected weather-wise. It will be mainly sunny with highs that will run a little cooler, in the upper 60s to mid 70s. High pressure really begins to move in for the second half of the weekend and Sunday will be a great day as well. Mainly sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s statewide. An area of low pressure will move through the Northern Great Lakes on Monday. This may increase our cloudiness a bit For Labor Day. However, any rain will likely stay well off to our west. Call it partly cloudy with highs in the 70s. As this system passes up to our north, skies will be variably cloudy for the day on Tuesday. A little milder as well with highs running in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

Today: Mostly sunny skies and mild. The humidity will drop throughout the afternoon. Highs will run in the 70s to low 80s. Winds W/NW at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies, lows will fall back to the mid 40s north, to lower 50s south. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny skies with a few afternoon clouds. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds west at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Lots of sunshine expected and pleasant. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to mid 70s once again.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy skies with highs topping out in the 70s across the region.

