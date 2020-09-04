Advertisement

More than $400,000 in grant funds heading to five Maine snowmobile clubs

USDA Rural Development and Senator Susan Collins announced more than $400,000 in funds will be heading to five snowmobile clubs across Maine.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A major investment will help maintain Maine’s snowmobile trail system.

On Friday, USDA Rural Development and Senator Susan Collins announced $411,365 in funds will be heading to five snowmobile clubs across Maine.

Three clubs in Aroostook County and one in Oxford County are on the list.

Wassookeag Snowmobile Club in Dexter will be getting $49,002 to purchase snowmobile trail grooming equipment.

Club President, Andy Mitchell, says this money will help increase traffic, give an economic boost to area businesses, and allow for better trail conditions.

“If we can maintain the snowmobile trail and a get a good strong, solid base through the year, it makes it so the ride is much more enjoyable. When you get done at the end of the day, you put your sled back on the trailer, and you’re not beat all the death,” said Mitchell.

“Without these 280 snowmobiling clubs, we would not have the volunteers to maintain these trails, to cut these trails, to install bridges that would allow these groomers to help keep them in such great condition. And, that would mean a loss of economic as well as recreational activity in rural Maine,” said Collins.

According to a recent report on the snowmobile industry by the University of Maine, snowmobiling contributed $606 million to the Maine economy during the 2018-2019 season.

