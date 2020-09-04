Advertisement

Maine is getting new resources to help veterans battling substance use disorder

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) -Veterans in Maine will soon be able to get residential care for substance use disorder and associated mental health issues without leaving the state.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has approved building a new 24-bed program at the Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta. The facility will provide residential substance use disorder rehabilitation and treatment.

All four members of Maine’s congressional delegation have advocated for this program.

“Some of, I think, the toughest wounds to heal can be these invisible ones that come with things like post-traumatic stress, and obviously, there is often co-occurring substance abuse issues that can come with that, and this facility is going to address that need,” Rep. Jared Golden said.

Construction on the facility will begin in 2021. It is scheduled to begin accepting patients in 2022.

“The focus has got to be on the underlying health conditions that are leading, you know, to things like self-medicating, which is really what I think we are talking about here, 19:07 so when someone has something like post-traumatic stress, if they’re not getting the health care that they need from the VA, or if the community isn’t connecting them with that, then they will seek other means to try and cope with that,” Golden said.

More than one in 10 American veterans are diagnosed with substance use disorder and one in five veterans is estimated to have a mental health condition. Maine has one of the highest percentages of veterans of any state.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

RCV referendum appeal in hands of Maine’s high court

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
The state also contends about 100 signatures were duplicates or from people not registered to vote.

News

Dover-Foxcroft Police ask for help locating teenage boy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say Woolf was last seen at Foxcroft Academy around 1:30 Thursday afternoon.

News

Auburn teacher tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
In a letter sent to parents, Auburn school Superintendent Dr. Cornelia Brown said parents were being notified out of an abundance of caution.

Coronavirus

RSU 25 trains custodians on new disinfecting equipment

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
All four schools are receiving two machines each to be used at the end of each day after regular cleaning.

Latest News

News

Get lost in a corn maze this fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
Corn mazes in Levant and Corinna are opening up.

News

Retired faculty of UMaine system worry about healthcare coverage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Many have taken that to mean they’re losing their healthcare coverage.

Back To School

RSU 67 students to make use of outdoor tents when school begins

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
TV5 visited Lincoln schools Thursday to see how they’re making use of tents they have purchased.

News

Maine pumpkin season

Updated: 5 hours ago
We stopped by a few local farms to see how this year's crops were coming in.

News

EMCC restarts on-campus, student food pantry

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Organizers of the food drive say this pantry serves an important purpose.

News

Police: Teen driver may have fallen asleep, causing Vassalboro crash

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The call to Riverside Drive came in around 7 o’clock.