Maine DOL updates Lost Wages Assistance program

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Additional unemployment benefits from FEMA will be paid out mid-month.

Maine Department of Labor gave an update on the funds on Friday.

300 additional dollars will be paid through the Lost Wages Assistance program.

Maine DOL said those who meet the requirements will see the extra money paid retroactively.

It will cover the first three weeks of August.

Those eligible must be receiving either state or federal unemployment benefits.

They must be getting at least $100 and getting their benefits based on loss of employment due to the coronavirus.

Commissioner of the Maine DOL, Laura Fortman, said, “We have also just yesterday submitted an application to draw down funds to cover the weeks of August 22nd and 29th. We have not yet been given approval for those weeks. We will continue to apply for additional weeks as long as those funds are available.”

The DOL says the program is expected to last five to seven weeks.

The payments will be made automatically based on unemployment claims received.

Individuals do not need to call or apply separately for this benefit.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

