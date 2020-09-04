Advertisement

Maine CDC reports another death of a Somerset County resident

There are now 134 total deaths in the state
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

Daily coronavirus data

Another person from Somerset County has died with coronavirus, that according to the Maine CDC.

This makes the third death in that county and second this week.

The total number of deaths in Maine is now 134.

The CDC is reporting 15 new cases in the state.

Thursday’s total was adjusted for a net gain of 19 cases.

The total case count is now 4,632.

492 cases are active down four from Thursday but up 75 from last week.

18 more people have recovered for a total of 4,006.

County breakdown of numbers

The largest increase continues to be in the southern part of the state.

There are six new cases in Cumberland County and four new cases in York County.

19 of the cases are active.

Knox County saw an increase of two new cases. Five cases there are active.

