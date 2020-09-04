Lincoln adds piano to town gazebo

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - The Town of Lincoln has a new addition to their gazebo - right next to the famous Loon overlooking Mattanawcook Pond.

The piano was found at Ballard Hill in town, and so some folks decided to spruce it up.

Shandra Haskell and Lincoln’s Event Coordinator, Kelly Ryder did the painting.

The piano will remain in the gazebo in the months to come.

Everyone is welcome to play it, but Ryder warns that it may not be in tune.

“This is just for fun. It’s. It’s not going to perform at Carnegie Hall or anything so, no worries about that. Just come, have fun, and I just hope people enjoy it,” said Ryder.

There is hand sanitizer available to use after playing.

It will also be sanitized multiple times a day by town staff.

