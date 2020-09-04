Advertisement

Lincoln adds piano to town gazebo

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - The Town of Lincoln has a new addition to their gazebo - right next to the famous Loon overlooking Mattanawcook Pond.

The piano was found at Ballard Hill in town, and so some folks decided to spruce it up.

Shandra Haskell and Lincoln’s Event Coordinator, Kelly Ryder did the painting.

The piano will remain in the gazebo in the months to come.

Posted by Town of Lincoln, Maine on Thursday, September 3, 2020

Everyone is welcome to play it, but Ryder warns that it may not be in tune.

“This is just for fun. It’s. It’s not going to perform at Carnegie Hall or anything so, no worries about that. Just come, have fun, and I just hope people enjoy it,” said Ryder.

There is hand sanitizer available to use after playing.

It will also be sanitized multiple times a day by town staff.

Posted by Town of Lincoln, Maine on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

