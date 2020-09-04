Inquiry launched into COVID-19 outbreak at York County Jail

ALFRED, Maine (WMTW) - York County officials announced Thursday that they are launching a “comprehensive” inquiry into the large COVID-19 outbreak at the jail.

County Manager Gregory Zinser announced the independent inquiry during a news conference Thursday morning.

“We don’t entirely know what led to the current situation, so we owe it to everyone involved to really understand the facts and the situation that may have led to a decision one way or another. That is the million dollar question, we know it is. We intend to get to the bottom of that,” Zinser said.

The Maine CDC said Thursday morning there were 72 cases of the virus involving the jail.

Of the 72 cases, 46 involve inmates, 19 involve people who work at the jail and 7 involve close contacts of the affected jail workers.

The Maine CDC said people 10 who were considered probable cases on Wednesday tested negative for the virus.

Shah said eight new inmates who have tested positive in the past 24 hours were in a different part of the jail that previously had no cases.

Zinser said he believed there were roughly 106 inmates at the jail as of Thursday.

The outbreak is linked to an outbreak associated with a wedding in the Millinocket area on Aug. 7. A staff member at the jail attended the wedding, officials said.

Zinser officials became aware of the spread of the virus at the jail on Aug. 19. Zinser said since that date the jail has been following all Maine CDC and Maine Department of Corrections guidelines, including the wearing of face coverings.

Zinser said the inquiry will look into how the virus spread and whether any safety protocols set by the county were not followed.

Zinser said the county’s protocols called for face coverings to worn at the jail.

He said appropriate action will be taken to resolve any issues that led to any deviation from the protocols.

Zinser said a third round of testing at the jail is underway. Testing on inmates was conducted on Tuesday and testing of employees will finish on Thursday.

