Head of Maine CDC worried about Labor Day Weekend

He says don’t let your guard down now.
Maine CDC Briefing
Maine CDC Briefing
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The head of the Maine CDC is worried about how Mainers may conduct themselves over the long holiday weekend.

During Thursday’s briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah voiced his concerns about current trends in the state.

Gatherings like the wedding in the Katahdin Region last month have spawned multiple outbreaks and caused jumps in coronavirus in places where numbers had been low.

Shah says for six months, people across the state have been strong.

He says don’t let your guard down now.

“What I ask everyone to think about this weekend is whether we want Labor Day to be the story that is told about when everything about COVID-19 changed in Maine,” said Shah on Thursday. “How about whether we look back on Labor Day in the same way that other states have looked back on Memorial Day, on the Fourth of July, and said that’s when it all went loose.”

Shah says if you do attend a party this weekend, wear a face covering and practice safe social distancing.

