Former Bradford Fire Chief helping those affected by Hurricane Laura

PINEVILLE, Louisiana (WABI) - Restoration efforts continue in Louisiana following Hurricane Laura which made landfall more than a week ago.

The storm tore homes apart and knocked out power for millions in Louisiana and Texas.

Former Bradford Fire Chief, Dusty Kelley, is answering the call for help.

He’s now a Network Assistance Engineer with Verizon.

Last Friday, he made his way to Louisiana to help restore cell service.

They currently have deployed 21 satellite trailers and 14 mobile cell units.

This is Verizon’s largest satellite deployment ever.

“In my 24 years as a firefighter, I’ve never seen any devastation like this. It’s devastating to drive through these areas and see the damage. I’ve been down in Mississippi after a hurricane, and this does not even compare. I don’t think anything can prepare you for this and for the devastation that I’ve seen down here,” said Kelley.

Kelley says they will be there at least through the weekend.

To help with relief efforts, you can donate to the American Red Cross or through World Central Kitchen.

