Did dry summer impact pumpkin crops?

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Ask a farmer, and they will tell you they are at the mercy of Mother Nature. As TV5 found out, when it comes to this year’s pumpkin crops, sometimes mom treats you well...and sometimes she doesn’t.

“The pumpkins look good,” said Ben Nelson of Calkins Farm Stand in Hampden. “We just started picking a couple. It’s still early in the season yet for them, but there’s plenty out there, and they’ve got fairly good size to them despite the lack of rain this year.”

“We were definitely concerned kind of mid-summer when they need to start growing, they weren’t quite the size that they needed, but they turned out just fine,” he added. “So, I guess we got enough of the scattered showers in this area that worked out fine for us.”

25 miles away, Nathan Hill owns Rocky Ridge Farm in Corinth.

“We didn’t have rain for six or seven weeks straight,” said Hill. “My cucumber crop went to nubs.”

“The weeds took over pretty much,” he said. “I sprayed more weed spray and herbicides on the pumpkins this year than I ever have and still, the weeds took over.”

Amid the weeds, there are some pumpkins to be had. Rocky Ridge will open their fields on Saturday the 12th.

“People come every year on the first day and grab the big ones,” he explained. “I don’t know if there will be any big ones this year.”

If you have your pumpkin earmarked to be a Jack-o-lantern, there’s no rush.

“Early October,” siad Nelson about prime pumpkin time. “That’s kind of a good time because at that point, they are done growing and will have them picked so they can be out of the field and the very least they should last to Halloween no problem at that point.”

