Coronavirus cases linked to Millinocket area wedding increase

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

There are three new cases of coronavirus associated with a Millinocket area wedding and reception that took place last month, that according to the Maine CDC.

Two deaths are also linked to the outbreak.

147 COVID-19 cases are now connected to that August 7th ceremony.

The Maine CDC reports the cases include 56 wedding guests and their secondary and tertiary contacts.

There are now 19 cases among residents and employees of the Maplecrest Rehabilitation & Living Center in Madison, an increase of three cases.

That outbreak is linked to the same wedding.

Eight residents and 11 staff have tested positive for the virus.

72 cases at the York County Jail are also linked to the wedding.

That number is unchanged from Thursday.

