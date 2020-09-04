Advertisement

CMP customers in Hancock County now without power

Bucksport Police say the outage was caused by an Osprey's nest which caught fire on one of the light poles.
Bucksport Police say the outage was caused by an Osprey's nest which caught fire on one of the light poles.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - CMP crews are now working to restore power to thousands of customers.

They are reporting more than six thousand have been affected.

All of Hancock County is currently without power, while 128 customers have been affected in Cumberland County.

Bucksport Police say the outage was caused by an Osprey’s nest which caught fire on one of the light poles.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maine is getting new resources to help veterans battling substance use disorder

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
All four members of Maine's congressional delegation have advocated for this program.

News

RCV referendum appeal in hands of Maine’s high court

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
The state also contends about 100 signatures were duplicates or from people not registered to vote.

News

Dover-Foxcroft teenage boy found safely

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say Woolf was located around 11:00 P.M. Thursday.

News

Auburn teacher tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
In a letter sent to parents, Auburn school Superintendent Dr. Cornelia Brown said parents were being notified out of an abundance of caution.

Latest News

Coronavirus

RSU 25 trains custodians on new disinfecting equipment

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
All four schools are receiving two machines each to be used at the end of each day after regular cleaning.

News

Get lost in a corn maze this fall

Updated: 11 hours ago
Corn mazes in Levant and Corinna are opening up.

News

Retired faculty of UMaine system worry about healthcare coverage

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Many have taken that to mean they’re losing their healthcare coverage.

Back To School

RSU 67 students to make use of outdoor tents when school begins

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
TV5 visited Lincoln schools Thursday to see how they’re making use of tents they have purchased.

News

Maine pumpkin season

Updated: 13 hours ago
We stopped by a few local farms to see how this year's crops were coming in.

News

EMCC restarts on-campus, student food pantry

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Organizers of the food drive say this pantry serves an important purpose.