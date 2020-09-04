CMP customers in Hancock County now without power

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - CMP crews are now working to restore power to thousands of customers.

They are reporting more than six thousand have been affected.

All of Hancock County is currently without power, while 128 customers have been affected in Cumberland County.

Bucksport Police say the outage was caused by an Osprey’s nest which caught fire on one of the light poles.

