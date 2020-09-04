Central Maine Power Executive Chairman shares plans to improve consumer confidence

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - After facing backlash for customer service and billing complications, Central Maine Power is taking steps to increase consumer confidence.

Six months ago, David Flanagan returned to the company after twenty years to serve as the Executive Chairman.

“When I came back there were some big challenges for the company because of the new billing system introduced back in 2017,” Flanagan said. “Our bill accuracy is up over 99% and we’re answering calls, our complaints are way down and we’ve made a tremendous amount of progress just in the last 6 months.”

The company hired almost 50% more people in their call center to improve customer service.

They are offering a guarantee to correct your bill and credit $25 to your account if something is wrong.

“It was the people issues that needed work and we’ve done that work,” Flanagan said.

Central Maine Power released a new mobile app so that customers can calculate their bills online and report power outages throughout the state.

Flanagan says the app is just another step they’re taking to streamline communication.

They remain committed to increasing energy efficiency and address environmental concerns as they continue to improve their business.

“There are about 500 solar projects waiting to get online and we’re putting animal guards on several thousand transformers, which will keep the squirrels from making contact with the transformer and blowing out the power,” Flanagan said.

