Businesses in Rockland weigh in on City’s efforts to increase business

Midcoast businesses get creative
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It is not business as usual along the Midcoast.

Businesses are coming up with new, innovative ideas to make up for some of their lost opportunities over the summer.

“I think August has been stronger than July, but still people are reporting being off you know, 50-60% of their normal business,” said Tom Peaco, President of the Penobscot Bay Chamber of Commerce.

With major events like the Maine Lobster Festival and the Camden Windjammer Festival cancelled, communities like Rockland have been trying new ways to boost business.

“I definitely think it’s been a work in progress. I think overall the city is doing a lot of wonderful things to support the downtown business community,” said Sierra Dietz, Owner of the Grasshopper Shop.

The City of Rockland has tried to increase foot traffic, especially here on Main Street, by shutting down lanes and closing off parking. Businesses in the area have varying opinions over the effectiveness it’s had.

“I think traffic is moving a little slower which I view as a positive thing so that we don’t just sort of have this race track of cars driving by down Main Street,” said Dietz.

Others view the changes as harmful to business.

“I don’t think it’s been that good because there’s no parking. Parking is a problem anyways,” said Glenn Lawrence, Owner of the Clan MacLaren.

“No, they’ve made it so much worse. There’s one lane. You can’t park here anymore. They’ve got all these barriers up. There’s going to be a bad accident out here one of these days,” said Shari Winchenbach, who lives in Rockland.

Local businesses hope if tourism restrictions continue to be relaxed, they’ll have one last boost in the fall.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

