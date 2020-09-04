Bangor Police Department holds art contest for kids

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The Bangor Police Department is holding a special art contest for kids.

Community Resource Officer Elizabeth Brunton is asking Bangor kids ages 5 to 12 to decorate an outline of the famed Duck of Justice.

Two eligible winners will be picked for each two-year age category for a total of six winners.

They will get their artwork featured by BPD, a Duck of Justice t-shirt, and receive mini-golf tickets and free ice cream from Fielders Choice Ice Cream in Bangor.

The Duck of Justice has helped the Bangor Police Department grow its social media presence since 2014.

”Capitalizing on that popularity, our community resource officer wanted to hold a coloring contest utilizing the Duck of Justice itself as a theme for the contest. That allows us to engage with some of the kids in our community. We’re looking forward to seeing all the samples that are sent in to be judged.”

To enter, email a photo of your child’s duck-based masterpiece to pdart@bangormaine.gov

Be sure to include the child’s name, age, parent’s name and phone number along with the family’s home address.

Blank ducks can be found at the police department, park and rec, Bangor Housing and Public Health.

You can also print one from the department Facebook page.

