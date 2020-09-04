BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -High pressure currently stretching from the Midwest east into the Ohio River Valley will bring Maine and the rest of New England a pleasant holiday weekend. The high will bring the Pine Tree State a clear sky tonight and as the wind diminishes the temps will dip into the mid 40s to lower 50s by daybreak tomorrow. Under a mostly sunny sky the high temps Saturday will range from the upper 60s north to the low to mid 70s south.

The high will continue to bring pleasant conditions to Maine Sunday and Monday as well, with high temps once again ranging from the upper 60s north to mid 70s south. A storm passing to the northwest of New England may trigger some scattered showers across mainly northernmost Maine Tuesday.

On Wednesday and Thursday high pressure aloft building off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline will bring increasing humidity to New England. A developing storm system will bring an increased risk of scattered showers and thundershowers to Maine beginning Thursday night and likely continuing through Friday.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a diminishing northwest breeze to under 10 mph and low temps in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a west breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a southwest breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Monday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the upper 60s and 70s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, more humid, with high temps in the 70s to near 80.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, rather humid, with high temps in the 70s to low 80s.

