A Pleasant Holiday Weekend

By Chris Ewing
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -High pressure currently stretching from the Midwest east into the Ohio River Valley will bring Maine and the rest of New England a pleasant holiday weekend. The high will bring the Pine Tree State a clear sky tonight and as the wind diminishes the temps will dip into the mid 40s to lower 50s by daybreak tomorrow. Under a mostly sunny sky the high temps Saturday will range from the upper 60s north to the low to mid 70s south.

The high will continue to bring pleasant conditions to Maine Sunday and Monday as well, with high temps once again ranging from the upper 60s north to mid 70s south. A storm passing to the northwest of New England may trigger some scattered showers across mainly northernmost Maine Tuesday.

On Wednesday and Thursday high pressure aloft building off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline will bring increasing humidity to New England. A developing storm system will bring an increased risk of scattered showers and thundershowers to Maine beginning Thursday night and likely continuing through Friday.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a diminishing northwest breeze to under 10 mph and low temps in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a west breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a southwest breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Monday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the upper 60s and 70s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, more humid, with high temps in the 70s to near 80.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, rather humid, with high temps in the 70s to low 80s.

A dry cold front will pass the state this afternoon. Out ahead of the front it is on the muggy side, but a much drier airmass will push in later today and tonight. Skies will be mainly sunny throughout the afternoon. It will be on the warm side with highs generally running in the 70s to low 80s. Skies will remain clear tonight as well. Lows will drop back to the mid 40s north to low 50s south.

A southerly breeze out ahead of an approaching cold front will keep the conditions across Maine mild and rather muggy tonight, with low temps holding in the upper 50s to mid 60s all across the state. The rather humid air-mass will cause areas of fog to develop tonight, with the most dense fog likely occurring near the coast.

We’ll see a chance for some scattered showers this afternoon and evening mainly over Downeast and areas closer to the coast as an upper level disturbance moves through. Otherwise expect a variably cloudy, warm and humid day with high temperatures in the mid-70s to low 80s and dewpoints in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A weak disturbance will slowly fizzle out as it moves along the Maine coastline today. With this in the vicinity, we’ll see a chance for some scattered showers throughout the day today mainly focused over Downeast and areas closer to the coast.

Our Thursday will feature warmer and more humid conditions all across the Pine Tree State, with high temps climbing into the mid 70s to lower 80s. Skies will be variably cloudy with a chance for some scattered showers especially over Downeast and coastal locales with an upper level disturbance over the area.

A southerly breeze will usher more humid air into the region this afternoon with dewpoints climbing to the mid-50s to low 60s. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today with the brightest conditions over northern and eastern parts of the state. A weak cold front approaching the region will give us a chance for a few scattered showers this afternoon and evening especially over areas south and west of Bangor.

A southerly breeze will usher more humid air into the region. Dewpoints will climb into the mid-50s to low 60s by later in the day. We will have a cold front approaching the area today as well. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today with the brightest conditions over northern and eastern parts of the state. As the front approaches, we’ll have the chance for a few scattered showers this afternoon and evening especially over areas south and west of Bangor.