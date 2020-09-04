A breakdown of the Maine CDC contact tracing process

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

”Simply put, contact tracing is just talking with folks.”

The head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, said this week that contact tracing is the “bedrock of public health outbreak investigations”. Dr. Shah says one of the number one questions he receives how exactly does it work?

How contact tracing works.

Dr. Shah says the Maine CDC is trying to answer two key questions.

Where did people who have COVID-19 get it, and who might they have given it to?

Contact tracing is what allows investigators to answer those questions.

”Simply put, contact tracing is just talking with folks. It’s simply talking to people to see how they are doing. Nothing more and nothing less,” says Dr. Shah.

Image Credit: Maine CDC (Maine CDC)

Maine CDC epidemiologists will primarily reach out to you by phone. They will provide their name and they will note their affiliation with Maine CDC. They’ll also provide you with their phone number.

The Maine CDC has worked with phone providers to ensure the caller I.D. reads Maine CDC.

There are roughly 100 case investigators and contact tracers working with the Maine CDC.

Officials say there are interviewing to hire more to stay ahead of potential demand.

“This isn’t punishment. We’re not trying to blame somebody for you getting this infection. We’re not blaming you for getting this infection. We just want to help and we want to make sure that you’re safe and that we can help keep your friends and family safe.”

What will contact tracers ask you?

They will ask:

Who you were in contact with before getting sick? Who you were in contact with after you got sick?

If you tested positive for COVID-19, a contact tracer will work with you to identify your close contacts, meaning anyone who was within six feet of you for at least fifteen minutes in the days leading up to when you had symptoms.

“Please talk to us. We are not going to judge you. We’re just here to try and make sure that we can prevent somebody else from getting this,” says Sara Robinson, the Infectious Disease Epidemiology Program Director.

Maine CDC will ask for their phone numbers, as well as anyone else you tell them about, so they can call them and provide care for them.

Maine CDC will also encourage you to let your contacts know about your illness. However, if you don’t, that’s okay. Maine CDC will call those contacts to let them know they may have been exposed but Maine CDC will not reveal your identity to them.

The contact tracer will discuss any needs that you might have and work to connect you with additional supports if you need them.

To ensure that you have the care that you need and the support to stay safe, a contact tracer is also going to ask you to confirm your date of birth, your address, and other basic information.

If you’re a positive case, they’re going to discuss any symptoms you might have had, whether you were hospitalized, and whether you have any underlying health conditions that might put you at greater risk.

Contact tracers will ask details about your living situation, so they can provide you with information about how to stay safe and avoid infecting other people in your household.

Robinson says they are there to take the stress off you during what can be a very scary situation. She urges you to answer the call, “This isn’t punishment. We’re not trying to blame somebody for you getting this infection. We’re not blaming you for getting this infection. We just want to help and we want to make sure that you’re safe and that we can help keep your friends and family safe.”

Is your information confidential?

Shah says, “These are 100% private conversations. Confidentiality remains of paramount importance even in a pandemic.”

If you test positive for COVID-19 and you provide Maine CDC with a list of every one of your close contacts from the time period when you might have been spreading the disease, Maine CDC going to reach out to those folks.

“We will not tell any of those people who gave us their name or phone number. If you’re a positive case, your identity, your confidentiality remains shrouded in secrecy,” says Dr. Shah.

Maine CDC uses the information they generate from these conversations and contacts to identify things like outbreaks. So, when a lot of people report that they were at the same gathering at the same time in the same place with the same people, that clues Maine CDC in that there might be something going on.

What NOT to expect from contact tracers.

“The Maine CDC is never going to track your cell phone, and we’re never going to follow your GPS location,” says Dr. Shah. He says they don’t even have access to that information.

Dr. Shah says a contact tracer will never ask for your immigration status, your social security number, or your financial information, such as your bank or your credit card number.

As Dr. Shah said Thursday, in homage to ’80s pop singer Rick Astley, “The bottom line here is that Maine CDC contact tracers are never going to give you up, they’re never going to let you down, they’re never going to run around and desert you. Maine CDC contact tracers are never going to make you cry, they’re never going to say goodbye and they’re never going to tell a lie and hurt you.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.