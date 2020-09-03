York County officials launch inquiry into COVID-19 outbreak at jail

ALFRED, Maine (WMTW)

York County officials announced Thursday that they are launching an inquiry into the large COVID-19 outbreak at the jail.

County Manager Gregory Zinser is holding a news conference at 11:30 a.m. to release details of the investigation.

As of Wednesday, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there were 74 cases of the virus involving the jail. An update on the number of cases associated with the jail is expected Thursday.

Of the 74 cases, 38 involve inmates, 19 involve people who work at the jail and 17 involve household members of the affected jail workers.

The outbreak is linked to an outbreak associated with a wedding in the Millinocket area on Aug. 7. A staff member at the jail attended the wedding, officials said.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.