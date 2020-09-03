Advertisement

York County officials launch inquiry into COVID-19 outbreak at jail

Outbreak at jail
Outbreak at jail(WMTW)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALFRED, Maine (WMTW)

York County officials announced Thursday that they are launching an inquiry into the large COVID-19 outbreak at the jail.

County Manager Gregory Zinser is holding a news conference at 11:30 a.m. to release details of the investigation.

As of Wednesday, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there were 74 cases of the virus involving the jail. An update on the number of cases associated with the jail is expected Thursday.

Of the 74 cases, 38 involve inmates, 19 involve people who work at the jail and 17 involve household members of the affected jail workers.

The outbreak is linked to an outbreak associated with a wedding in the Millinocket area on Aug. 7. A staff member at the jail attended the wedding, officials said.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Jobless claims fall to 881,000 but layoffs remain elevated

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of laid-off Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a still-elevated 881,000 last week, evidence that the viral pandemic keeps forcing many businesses to slash jobs.

Coronavirus

Indiana deputy fired after missing COVID-19 test while on vacation

Updated: 8 hours ago
All sheriff’s office employees are only allowed to miss their mandatory COVID-19 test if they are out of state.

National Politics

Pelosi says hair salon should apologize for ‘set-up’ visit

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is getting heat over a solo hair salon visit in San Francisco at a time when California businesses are limited by concern over coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says COVID-19 diagnoses ‘a kick in the gut’

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said he and members of his family had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in an Instagram video on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute vaccines on Nov. 1

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The timeline raised concern among public health experts about an “October surprise” — a vaccine approval driven by political considerations ahead of a presidential election, rather than science.

National

CDC alerts states: Prepare for COVID vaccine

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
The CDC is alerting public health officials across America to prepare to distribute COVID-19 vaccines as soon as late October.

Coronavirus

The Rock, his family tested positive for the coronavirus

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared some unfortunate news on his home front: He and his family tested positive for the coronavirus.

National Politics

Biden: Trump ignores pandemic, stokes unrest, solves neither

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is hammering President Donald Trump’s handling of the virus outbreak ahead of a planned trip to Wisconsin, a pivotal swing state that’s becoming a focal point for political debate over protest-related violence.

Coronavirus

Some of the worst nursing homes in the country are waitlisted for extra oversight

Updated: 17 hours ago
Hundreds of nursing homes with poor ratings are waiting to get into a program intended to improve care.

National Politics

Budget deficit to hit record $3.3T due to virus, recession

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The federal budget deficit will hit a record $3.3 trillion due to COVID-19 costs and the recession.