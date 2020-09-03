Wreaths Across America holding special 9/11 ceremony

(WABI) - Wreaths Across America is calling on Americans to participate in a special ceremony on September 11th.

They’re asking every American to stand outside and wave a flag for one minute that morning at 8:46, 9:03, 9:37, and 10:03. Those are the times the four hijacked planes went down that day.

“Anybody that wants to come out and be with us on the 11th, we’d love to have them come,” said Karen Worcester, Wreaths Across America Executive Director. “It’s really uplifting as you’re just standing there waving the flag and people are toot’n the horn as they go by. Supporting the United States, and supporting the flag and what’s good about our country.”

The event will also honor the Freeport Flag Ladies who waved flags every Tuesday for 18 years after 9/11 until health issues forced them to retire last year.

Wreaths Across America will wave their flags from the Freeport Flag Ladies memorial on Route 1 in Freeport.

For more information, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.

