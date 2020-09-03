Advertisement

Winslow Junior High School unveils new building

The building eight years in the making is an addition to Winslow High school.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - Winslow Junior High School unveiled their new space today just in time for the new school year.

The building eight years in the making is an addition to Winslow High school.

It’s for seventh and eighth graders.

The building has a new chorus and band room, expanded cafeteria, and an auxiliary gym.

Sixth graders will move to a renovated space in the elementary school.

Classes begin Tuesday.

“It’s definitely a special thing, we’ve been a long time getting to this point, many many years and different iterations of what the project could look like,” said Joel Selwood, Board Chair of Winslow School Board. “It’s great that we are getting into the building and it’ll be nice when we get to fully utilize it the way it’s intended under normal circumstances.”

Joel Selwood says the new building is more cost efficient and believes it will pay for itself over the years.

You can visit the junior high website for a virtual tour of the new space.

A decision has not been made yet on what to do with the old middle school building.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

