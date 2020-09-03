Variably Cloudy, Warm & Humid Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak disturbance will slowly fizzle out as it moves along the Maine coastline today. With this in the vicinity, we’ll see a chance for some scattered showers throughout the day today mainly focused over Downeast and areas closer to the coast. Otherwise expect a variably cloudy, warm and humid day with high temperatures in the mid-70s to low 80s and dewpoints in the 60s. Scattered showers over coastal and Downeast areas this evening will push to our east as we head into the night tonight. It will be mild tonight with lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

A cold front will cross the state Friday. This front doesn’t have much moisture with it so there’s just a slight chance of a shower as it moves through but most areas will likely remain dry. As the front moves through the state, the wind will shift to the west and usher drier, more comfortable air into the region so humidity levels will be dropping as the day progresses. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies for the day Friday with highs still reaching the 70s to around 80°. High pressure building into the region Saturday will give us a beautiful start to the weekend with sunshine Sunday looks good too with a few more clouds expected. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Warmer air will start to move into the region early next week with temperatures in the 70s to possibly near 80° for Labor Day Monday.

Today: Variably cloudy, warm and humid. A few scattered showers possible mainly Downeast and for areas closer to the coast. Highs between 76°-84°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible mainly Downeast. Patchy fog. Lows between 58°-65°. Light south/southwest wind.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and turning less humid. Highs between 71°-81°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH becoming west.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.