Unemployment claims up slightly in Maine for final week of August

Since March, the Maine DOL has paid out about $1.43 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits
(WABI)
By Joy Hollowell
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Augusta, Maine (WABI) - The number of Mainers filing new unemployment claims rose slightly from the week before.

Last week, the Maine Department of Labor recorded 1,200 individuals filing for state aid and 2,000 for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

More than 38,000 weekly certifications, or continued claims, were filed last week for state unemployment.

In addition, about 22,000 weekly certifications were filed under PUA. Both those numbers are down slightly from the prior week.

Overall about 500 fraudulent claims were canceled.

A little more than 7,000 weekly certifications were filed for the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program and more than 500 weekly certifications were filed for the state Extended Benefits program.

The Department has handled approximately 183,300 initial claims for the state unemployment program and 87,700 initial claims for the PUA program. There have been about 2.20 million weekly certifications filed.

Claims data is preliminary and subject to revision. Claims data can be found here: https://www.maine.gov/labor/cwri/ui.html

