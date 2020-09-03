Two deaths now associated with Katahdin Region wedding

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Two deaths are now being associated with a Millinocket Area wedding and reception that took place nearly a month ago.



And cases linked to that continue to rise.



Head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Shah announced Thursday that a man in his 70s from Somerset county is the second death.



He did not make it clear how that death was tied to the wedding.



The first person who died was previously identified as a woman in her 80s, who did not attend the nuptials.



Officials have now linked 144 COVID-19 cases to that August 7th ceremony.



Shah says the case tally includes 56 wedding guests and their secondary and tertiary contacts.



There are 16 cases among residents and employees of the Maplecrest Rehabilitation & Living Center in Madison.



The outbreak there is linked to the same wedding.



Eight residents and eight staff have tested positive for the virus.



There are now 72 cases at the York County Jail, another outbreak linked to the wedding.



That’s up eight from yesterday.



That tally includes 46 inmates, 19 staff members and seven family members of those staff.



Shah says what’s particularly concerning is that the new cases have been found in a different part of the jail than the initial cases.

”It appears that up until the time that the first case was identified, wearing a face mask or face covering was not what it should have been,” said Shah. “We have worked with the jail subsequent to that to make sure that they’ve got the right recommendations in place for things like face coverings and we’ve also worked with them to furnish those face coverings so they have got an ample and adequate supply of them on hand.”

There are now ten cases at Sanford Calvary Baptist Church, an increase of five cases since Wednesday.

Shah says an investigation into that outbreak is ongoing.

However, so far, he says they have not linked that outbreak to the Millinocket area wedding.

