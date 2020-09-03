Advertisement

Two deaths now associated with Katahdin Region wedding

Case count continues to rise following August 7th event.
August 7th wedding linked COVID-19 Outbreak.
August 7th wedding linked COVID-19 Outbreak.(MGN)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Two deaths are now being associated with a Millinocket Area wedding and reception that took place nearly a month ago.

And cases linked to that continue to rise.

Head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Shah announced Thursday that a man in his 70s from Somerset county is the second death.

He did not make it clear how that death was tied to the wedding.

The first person who died was previously identified as a woman in her 80s, who did not attend the nuptials.

Officials have now linked 144 COVID-19 cases to that August 7th ceremony.

Shah says the case tally includes 56 wedding guests and their secondary and tertiary contacts.

There are 16 cases among residents and employees of the Maplecrest Rehabilitation & Living Center in Madison.

The outbreak there is linked to the same wedding.

Eight residents and eight staff have tested positive for the virus.

There are now 72 cases at the York County Jail, another outbreak linked to the wedding.

That’s up eight from yesterday.

That tally includes 46 inmates, 19 staff members and seven family members of those staff.

Shah says what’s particularly concerning is that the new cases have been found in a different part of the jail than the initial cases.

”It appears that up until the time that the first case was identified, wearing a face mask or face covering was not what it should have been,” said Shah. “We have worked with the jail subsequent to that to make sure that they’ve got the right recommendations in place for things like face coverings and we’ve also worked with them to furnish those face coverings so they have got an ample and adequate supply of them on hand.”

There are now ten cases at Sanford Calvary Baptist Church, an increase of five cases since Wednesday.

Shah says an investigation into that outbreak is ongoing.

However, so far, he says they have not linked that outbreak to the Millinocket area wedding.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

GOP, Dems struggle to compromise on coronavirus stimulus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Republicans and Democrats are struggling to find compromise on another COVID-stimulus funding package.

Coronavirus

99-year-old COVID-19 patient released from hospital in Texas, days before 100th birthday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
When she was admitted to the hospital, staff and caregivers were concerned for her because of her age.

Coronavirus

’The Batman’ shoot suspended after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A member of production on “The Batman” has tested positive for COVID-19 and the U.K shoot has been temporarily suspended.

Coronavirus

COVID patient recovers, leaves hospital days before 100th birthday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Anna Jo Thomas was released from Covenant Health in Lubbock, Texas after being hospitalized with COVID-19. She was hospitalized for a week and was sent home with a large celebration and a cake ahead of her 100th birthday later in the month.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Tyson Foods to open medical clinics at some meat plants

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Springdale, Arkansas-based company, which processes about 20% of all beef, pork and chicken in the U.S., said its plan to open the clinics near its plants was in the works before the coronavirus struck this year, but that they will undoubtedly help the company respond to the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. ‘unlikely, not impossible’

Updated: 4 hours ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he doubts it can happen that quickly.

Coronavirus

Fauci: 'Would not hesitate' to get COVID vaccine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he "would not hesitate for a moment" to get a COVID-19 vaccine, if it proves to be both safe and effective.

Coronavirus

Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 'unlikely, not impossible'

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Having a COVID-19 vaccine by October is “unlikely, not impossible,” Dr. Anthony Fauci says.

News

Carrabec schools set to open Tuesday after opening delay

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
RSU 74 schools are set to begin their hybrid class model on Tuesday.

National

No kissing, wear mask during sex, Canada’s chief medical officer suggests

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said it’s best to stop kissing and suggests people wear a mask to stop the spread of coronavirus.