Sumner Memorial cancels fall sports

SULLIVAN, Maine (WABI) - Sumner Memorial’s school board voted unanimously it will cancel its fall sports last night after two meetings of discussion.

“We have all these guidelines that we have put together all throughout the summer to put our kids back into a learning environment. Then at 2:30 PM, all of a sudden, say we can just drop the guidelines so you can play sports is not practical,” says RSU 24 Superintendent Michael Eastman, “The board did not take it lightly. They had a difficult time understanding the impact on our schools, the culture in our buildings, but safety is the priority. Just didn’t think we could follow through and provide the safest environment for our students.”

