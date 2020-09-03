Stray Showers & Patchy Fog Tonight, Warm & Becoming Less Humid Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A southerly breeze out ahead of an approaching cold front will keep the conditions across Maine mild and rather muggy tonight, with low temps holding in the upper 50s to mid 60s all across the state. The rather humid air-mass will cause areas of fog to develop tonight, with the most dense fog likely occurring near the coast. A few spots could see an overnight shower as the cold front approaches New England, but the bulk of the region will likely remain rain free.

The rather strong cold front will cross through Maine later Friday morning and early afternoon, but nothing more than an isolated shower or two is expected as the front moves through the state. The morning will start out rather muggy, but once the cold front moves offshore a northwest breeze will develop and a less humid air-mass will begin to move back into our region later in the morning and afternoon. Temps tomorrow will run above normal as highs range from the mid 70s north and mountains to the low 80s across much of rest of Maine.

Approaching high pressure will bring Maine and the rest of New England a pleasant holiday weekend. The high temps Saturday through Labor Day will range from the upper 60s north to the low to mid 70s south. A storm passing to the northwest of New England may trigger some scattered showers and thundershowers across mainly northern parts of the state beginning Monday night and continuing on Tuesday. On Wednesday and Thursday high pressure aloft building off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline will likely bring increasing humidity and warmer temps back New England.

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, possible scattered showers, patchy fog, with a south breeze under 10 mph and low temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Friday: Partly cloudy then mostly sunny, turning less humid, a few early scattered showers possible, with a southwest breeze becoming northwest around 10 mph and highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a west to northwest breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Monday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the upper 60s and 70s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with possible scattered showers and storms, mainly north and high temps in the 70s to lower 80s.

