Advertisement

Stray Showers & Patchy Fog Tonight, Warm & Becoming Less Humid Friday

By Chris Ewing
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A southerly breeze out ahead of an approaching cold front will keep the conditions across Maine mild and rather muggy tonight, with low temps holding in the upper 50s to mid 60s all across the state. The rather humid air-mass will cause areas of fog to develop tonight, with the most dense fog likely occurring near the coast. A few spots could see an overnight shower as the cold front approaches New England, but the bulk of the region will likely remain rain free.

The rather strong cold front will cross through Maine later Friday morning and early afternoon, but nothing more than an isolated shower or two is expected as the front moves through the state. The morning will start out rather muggy, but once the cold front moves offshore a northwest breeze will develop and a less humid air-mass will begin to move back into our region later in the morning and afternoon. Temps tomorrow will run above normal as highs range from the mid 70s north and mountains to the low 80s across much of rest of Maine.

Approaching high pressure will bring Maine and the rest of New England a pleasant holiday weekend. The high temps Saturday through Labor Day will range from the upper 60s north to the low to mid 70s south. A storm passing to the northwest of New England may trigger some scattered showers and thundershowers across mainly northern parts of the state beginning Monday night and continuing on Tuesday. On Wednesday and Thursday high pressure aloft building off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline will likely bring increasing humidity and warmer temps back New England.

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, possible scattered showers, patchy fog, with a south breeze under 10 mph and low temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Friday: Partly cloudy then mostly sunny, turning less humid, a few early scattered showers possible, with a southwest breeze becoming northwest around 10 mph and highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a west to northwest breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Monday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the upper 60s and 70s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with possible scattered showers and storms, mainly north and high temps in the 70s to lower 80s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Stray Showers & Patchy Fog Tonight, Warm & Becoming Less Humid Friday

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
Stray Showers & Patchy Fog Tonight, Warm & Becoming Less Humid Friday

Forecast

Warm & Humid This Afternoon, Few Showers Possible

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
We’ll see a chance for some scattered showers this afternoon and evening mainly over Downeast and areas closer to the coast as an upper level disturbance moves through. Otherwise expect a variably cloudy, warm and humid day with high temperatures in the mid-70s to low 80s and dewpoints in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Forecast

Variably Cloudy, Warm & Humid Today

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
A weak disturbance will slowly fizzle out as it moves along the Maine coastline today. With this in the vicinity, we’ll see a chance for some scattered showers throughout the day today mainly focused over Downeast and areas closer to the coast.

Forecast

Warm & Humid Today

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Chris Ewing
Our Thursday will feature warmer and more humid conditions all across the Pine Tree State, with high temps climbing into the mid 70s to lower 80s. Skies will be variably cloudy with a chance for some scattered showers especially over Downeast and coastal locales with an upper level disturbance over the area.

Latest News

Forecast

Patchy Fog & Scattered Showers Tonight, Warm & Muggy Thursday

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT
|
Patchy Fog & Scattered Showers Tonight, Warm & Muggy Thursday

Forecast

Variably Cloudy, Few Showers Possible This Afternoon & Evening

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
A southerly breeze will usher more humid air into the region this afternoon with dewpoints climbing to the mid-50s to low 60s. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today with the brightest conditions over northern and eastern parts of the state. A weak cold front approaching the region will give us a chance for a few scattered showers this afternoon and evening especially over areas south and west of Bangor.

Forecast

Variably Cloudy & Becoming More Humid Today

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
A southerly breeze will usher more humid air into the region. Dewpoints will climb into the mid-50s to low 60s by later in the day. We will have a cold front approaching the area today as well. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today with the brightest conditions over northern and eastern parts of the state. As the front approaches, we’ll have the chance for a few scattered showers this afternoon and evening especially over areas south and west of Bangor.

Forecast

Increasing Humidity Today

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:32 AM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
A southerly breeze into the area today will allow a more humid air-mass to move up into our region as we head through our Wednesday. The combination of the higher humidity and a weak front moving into New England from the west will bring the risk of scattered showers and possible isolated thundershowers to Maine this afternoon.

Forecast

Patchy Fog Tonight, Increasing Humidity Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT
|
Patchy Fog Tonight, Increasing Humidity Wednesday

Forecast

Dry & Pleasant This Afternoon, Few PM Showers Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:31 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
Low clouds from this morning have been hanging tough over the central highlands but will continue to slowly give way to breaks of sunshine as we progress through the afternoon.