Stearns to have fall sports options for students

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - Stearns school board also met Tuesday night about fall sports. According to the Superintendent, they are trying to be proactive for their athletes in football, field hockey and cheering. So, the board approved starting conditioning, following MPA guidelines for high school and middle school students to be ready in case fall sports happen.

If no MPA fall sports season, Stearns would plan an intramural season at the school so kids have athletic opportunities.

