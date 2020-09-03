Skowhegan Brewers Festival already sold out of “Brew Bags” as a festival alternative

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Instead of having people come to the Skowhegan Craft Brew Festival this year, organizers decided to just put the festival in a bag.

More than 300 Skowhegan Craft Brew Bags are being picked up this week by folks lucky enough to snag one before they sold out.

The bags include 15 Maine craft beers, and brew snacks from Skowhegan food producers, as well as glassware, snacks, and a chance to win a pair of VIP passes to next year’s Brew Fest.

The bags are an alternative to the festival which had to be cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We wanted to make sure we were featuring our local food producers and of course our local brewers. Both of them are included in the bag,” said Kristina Cannon, Executive Director of Main Street Skowhegan. “We also made sure that we showed some love to our smaller Maine craft brewers as well.

The bags were put together by Main Street Skowhegan, a non-profit focused on the revitalization of Skowhegan.

For more information on what they’re working on next, visit mainstreetskowhegan.org

