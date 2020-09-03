RSU 67 students to make use of outdoor tents when school begins

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Wednesday night we told you about a school in Washington County that will be making use of an outdoor classroom when classes resume next week.

TV5 visited Lincoln schools Thursday to see how they’re making use of tents they have purchased.

“I’m very excited to have our kids back. I’m looking forward to greeting kids on the first day of school just like I did last year as well and supporting our staff and families as we return to school,” said RSU 67 Superintendent, Jean Skorapa.

Staff at RSU 67 are back in the buildings adapting to the protocols put in place by the Maine CDC and the Department of Education.

School was set to begin this week but was delayed one week due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the Katahdin Region.

Administrators say people commute to Lincoln to work, dine, shop, and attend school on a daily basis. That was a major factor in the decision-making process.

And, coronavirus is certainly on the minds of everyone in the district.

To ensure the safety of students and staff, the district has purchased tents.

Administrators say getting kids outside is very important right now. That’s why they’ve put up two tents at each school in the district.

“They’re all flame retardant,” said Skorapa. “We’ll have fire extinguishers in there per the CDC and DOE guidelines to make sure they’re safe for students”

“We have at Ella P. Burr, our elementary school, we have some lawn chairs that we’re going to put out for students. Our teachers are thinking creatively about little seats they can bring out for kids to sit in or little lap trays and so forth, so they’re being very creative in their planning.”

Skorapa says these tents are flexible in use, but they will be prioritizing them to classes like music since there is strict guidance in place for those courses.

Students in their pods will have to stay six feet apart and wear masks, even under the tents.

The hope is they will be able to make use of the tents even as the temperatures outside drop.

“Hopefully we have a later winter because they will have to come down in the winter, but still, our goal is even in the wintertime is to get kids out in the fresh air,” said Skorapa.

School starts Tuesday, September 8.

Since parents will not be allowed in school buildings. The district has created tour videos showing each child’s classroom so parents will be able to see what that looks like.

