Advertisement

RSU 67 students to make use of outdoor tents when school begins

RSU 67 purchased two tents for each of their schools so kids will be able to learn outdoors when school starts September 8.
RSU 67 purchased two tents for each of their schools so kids will be able to learn outdoors when school starts September 8.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Wednesday night we told you about a school in Washington County that will be making use of an outdoor classroom when classes resume next week.

TV5 visited Lincoln schools Thursday to see how they’re making use of tents they have purchased.

“I’m very excited to have our kids back. I’m looking forward to greeting kids on the first day of school just like I did last year as well and supporting our staff and families as we return to school,” said RSU 67 Superintendent, Jean Skorapa.

Staff at RSU 67 are back in the buildings adapting to the protocols put in place by the Maine CDC and the Department of Education.

School was set to begin this week but was delayed one week due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the Katahdin Region.

Administrators say people commute to Lincoln to work, dine, shop, and attend school on a daily basis. That was a major factor in the decision-making process.

And, coronavirus is certainly on the minds of everyone in the district.

To ensure the safety of students and staff, the district has purchased tents.

Administrators say getting kids outside is very important right now. That’s why they’ve put up two tents at each school in the district.

“They’re all flame retardant,” said Skorapa. “We’ll have fire extinguishers in there per the CDC and DOE guidelines to make sure they’re safe for students”

“We have at Ella P. Burr, our elementary school, we have some lawn chairs that we’re going to put out for students. Our teachers are thinking creatively about little seats they can bring out for kids to sit in or little lap trays and so forth, so they’re being very creative in their planning.”

Skorapa says these tents are flexible in use, but they will be prioritizing them to classes like music since there is strict guidance in place for those courses.

Students in their pods will have to stay six feet apart and wear masks, even under the tents.

The hope is they will be able to make use of the tents even as the temperatures outside drop.

“Hopefully we have a later winter because they will have to come down in the winter, but still, our goal is even in the wintertime is to get kids out in the fresh air,” said Skorapa.

Please visit the News section on the District website to read an important letter from Superintendent Skorapa! www.rsu67.org

Posted by Regional School Unit No. 67 on Thursday, September 3, 2020

School starts Tuesday, September 8.

Since parents will not be allowed in school buildings. The district has created tour videos showing each child’s classroom so parents will be able to see what that looks like.

For more information visit the RSU 67 website.

RSU 67 District Office
RSU 67 District Office(WABI)

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Winslow Junior High School unveils new building

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
The building eight years in the making is an addition to Winslow High school.

Back To School

Maine DOE releases pandemic procedure protocols

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The Maine Department of Education put out a draft document on standard operating procedures for schools during the pandemic.

Back To School

Maine Department of Education recommends isolation rooms for students showing COVID-19 symptoms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
The Maine Department of Education has recommended isolation rooms in schools to hold students showing symptoms.

Back To School

Milbridge Elementary School develops outdoor classroom

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
As schools around the state reopen, many are looking at alternative ways of learning during a pandemic.

Latest News

Back To School

What about music in Maine schools? State officials weigh in

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT
|
By Brian Sullivan
Questions about the future of music programs in Maine schools remain largely unanswered.

News

Local leaders discuss Biden’s plans for re-opening schools

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT
|
By Owen Kingsley
Local leaders discuss back to school plans.

News

School buses face health and safety challenge this school year

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT
|
By Owen Kingsley
School buses face challenges.

Education

Bangor students start first day at school

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT
|
By Spencer Roberts
Students returned to Fruit Street School in Bangor for the first day of classes.

Sports

State raises concerns with MPA plan to resume high school sports, urges delay to address issues

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
DHHS and DOE said a further delay to the start of fall sports would allow schools to get the school year underway academically before sports begin.

News

RSU 74 postpones school a week; student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
RSU 74 schools will be closed this week and all activities cancelled.