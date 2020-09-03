Advertisement

RSU 25 trains custodians on new disinfecting equipment

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Bucksport area schools have new equipment to help disinfect classrooms and other spaces.

It was demonstrated to RSU 25 early last year.

RSU 25 superintendent James Boothby says they made the purchase with federal relief funds after seeing how the equipment fit into their COVID-19 response plan.

All custodians and several physical education teachers are being trained to use the new battery powered sprayers.

All four schools are receiving two machines each to be used at the end of each day after regular cleaning.

”That mist will disperse and settle onto the desks, the chairs, and other objects in the room.” says Boothby. “It dries within four minutes. In two minutes, it’s already killed the virus.”

RSU 25 schools are scheduled to open on the 7th.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

