Advertisement

Retired faculty of UMaine system worry about healthcare coverage

Retirees worry about healthcare
Retirees worry about healthcare(University of Maine System)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Last month, retired staff from the University of Maine System began receiving emails and letters.

They said beginning January 1st, “we will no longer be administering group-sponsored coverage for medicare-eligible retirees.”

Many have taken that to mean they’re losing their healthcare coverage.

Cathleen McAnneny taught at the University of Maine Farmington for 25 years and is concerned about what comes next.

“To me, it feels like a cut. They’ve taken the position they can change the benefits to whatever they want, whenever they want, regardless of negotiated contracts,” said McAnneny.

The UMaine System says this is not a cut, but a transition.

But folks upset with what they call a lack of communication feel this announcement was abrupt.

Althea Tibbetts worked as an Administrative Assistant at the University of Maine in Orono for 25 years, she officially retired Tuesday.

“There was absolutely no communication from Human Resources or anyone at the university even suggesting that there were plans to make changes. For me it felt kind of like a slap in the face to all of a sudden get notification that, oh well, you just got on this as of September 1st, but as of January 1st, you’re going to have to figure it all out again,” said Tibbetts.

“There’s a lot of folks who did the very hard work of running the institutions. Part of me thinks they did this deliberately, that we’ll send this out dismissive. When people can’t react because they’re so busy doing something else, taking care of our students. So you now have folks who may or may not be thinking about retiring, but you basically just made a major change in their benefits,” said McAnneny.

In a statement, The UMaine System says the one-size fits all benefit plan for retirees has been growing more expensive all the time.

They go on to say: “The University of Maine System will make a contribution to a Health Reimbursement Account that participants can use to purchase healthcare coverage that best fits their individual needs and reduces overall healthcare costs for our public universities and our retirees.”

Retirees are expected to have more answers in the coming weeks through a series of webinars to select their new healthcare plans.

The UMaine System says there are nearly 3,000 people receiving healthcare between retired faculty and their spouses.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

RCV referendum appeal in hands of Maine’s high court

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
The state also contends about 100 signatures were duplicates or from people not registered to vote.

News

Dover-Foxcroft Police ask for help locating teenage boy

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say Woolf was last seen at Foxcroft Academy around 1:30 Thursday afternoon.

News

Auburn teacher tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
In a letter sent to parents, Auburn school Superintendent Dr. Cornelia Brown said parents were being notified out of an abundance of caution.

Coronavirus

RSU 25 trains custodians on new disinfecting equipment

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
All four schools are receiving two machines each to be used at the end of each day after regular cleaning.

News

Get lost in a corn maze this fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
Corn mazes in Levant and Corinna are opening up.

Latest News

Back To School

RSU 67 students to make use of outdoor tents when school begins

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
TV5 visited Lincoln schools Thursday to see how they’re making use of tents they have purchased.

News

Maine pumpkin season

Updated: 2 hours ago
We stopped by a few local farms to see how this year's crops were coming in.

News

EMCC restarts on-campus, student food pantry

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Organizers of the food drive say this pantry serves an important purpose.

News

Police: Teen driver may have fallen asleep, causing Vassalboro crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The call to Riverside Drive came in around 7 o’clock.

News

$2 million in federal funding going to lobster research

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
$2 million in federal funding going to lobster research.