Red Cross opening Bangor donor center Friday

Normally closed on Friday, The American Red Cross is encouraging folks to donate ahead of holiday weekend
American Red Cross blood drive(KBTX)
By Joy Hollowell
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - How about starting off your holiday weekend by saving a life?

The American Red Cross is opening the doors of its Bangor blood donation center tomorrow.

They are typically closed on Friday.

You can donate between the hours of 1 and six in the evening. They’re located on Hammond Street in Bangor.

Red Cross Bangor Blood Donation Center

The Red Cross is testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. This test indicates if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.

