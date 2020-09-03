Red Cross opening Bangor donor center Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - How about starting off your holiday weekend by saving a life?

The American Red Cross is opening the doors of its Bangor blood donation center tomorrow.

They are typically closed on Friday.

You can donate between the hours of 1 and six in the evening. They’re located on Hammond Street in Bangor.

The Red Cross is testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. This test indicates if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.

