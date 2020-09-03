Advertisement

RCV referendum appeal in hands of Maine’s high court

By Morgan Sturdivant
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine Supreme Judicial Court is deciding whether to allow a ranked-choice voting referendum on the ballot in November.

Thursday, they heard arguments addressing Secretary of State Matt Dunlap’s appeal to stop a GOP-led people’s veto on ranked-choice voting in presidential elections.

Last month, a lower court judge ruled Dunlap’s office improperly invalidated almost a thousand petition signatures in the effort to get the referendum on the ballot.

An attorney for Dunlap said in court the signatures were not valid because the petition circulators were either not registered or not residents.

The state also contends about 100 signatures were duplicates or from people not registered to vote.

The attorney for the petitioners argued there is no merit to those claims after the issue was ruled upon in superior court, also saying attempts to comb through thousands of petitions to advance new arguments are unfair to voters.

No word on when the high court will issue a ruling.

