Advertisement

Police: Teen driver may have fallen asleep, causing Vassalboro crash

head on crash
head on crash(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) -

Police say a head-on crash Thursday morning in Vassalboro likely happened after one of the drivers fell asleep.

The call to Riverside Drive came in around 7 o’clock.

Authorities say a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old from West Gardiner had crossed the centerline, striking an SUV.

Both the teen and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital.

The extent of their injuries is not known.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
State officials provide coronavirus situation report with information about daily data with regard to cases in Maine.

News

$2 million in federal funding going to lobster research

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
$2 million in federal funding going to lobster research.

News

Bureau of Highway Safety reminds everyone to drive safe this Labor Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Predictions put Friday as the heaviest day for holiday weekend traffic.

News

Carrabec schools set to open Tuesday after opening delay

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
RSU 74 schools are set to begin their hybrid class model on Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Maine CDC reports 53 new cases of coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine CDC is reporting 53 new cases of coronavirus in the state.

News

Eagle Lake man dies after becoming trapped under vehicle, police say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It happened Tuesday in unorganized territory near Portage Lake.

Coronavirus

York County officials launch inquiry into COVID-19 outbreak at jail

Updated: 3 hours ago
An update on the number of cases associated with the jail is expected Thursday.

News

Red Cross opening Bangor donor center Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
The Bangor blood donation center will be open this coming Friday.

News

Unemployment claims up slightly in Maine for final week of August

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
Between Mar. 15 and Aug. 29, about $1.43 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits has been paid out

News

Maine CDC investigates possible Hepatitis A exposure in Saco

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Symptoms can include jaundice, stomach pain, tiredness, and nausea.