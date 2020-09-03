Police: Teen driver may have fallen asleep, causing Vassalboro crash

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) -

Police say a head-on crash Thursday morning in Vassalboro likely happened after one of the drivers fell asleep.

The call to Riverside Drive came in around 7 o’clock.

Authorities say a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old from West Gardiner had crossed the centerline, striking an SUV.

Both the teen and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital.

The extent of their injuries is not known.

